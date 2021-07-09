Build your business (literally)
In the latest of our stories this year exploring 20 people to know in five industries, we turn to engineering. These 20 people can help you literally build your business — and much more, too.www.bizjournals.com
In the latest of our stories this year exploring 20 people to know in five industries, we turn to engineering. These 20 people can help you literally build your business — and much more, too.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
Comments / 0