Swords of Legends Online Launches Today With a Gorgeous Trailer
Gameforge has released the cinematic launch trailer for Swords of Legends Online, which hits PC on July 9, 2021. The short cinematic trailer highlights some of the game’s characters and monsters, inspired by Chinese mythology, before showing a brief glimpse of combat. Swords of Legends Online is an action-MMORPG that has players choosing from six different classes, each of which has an entirely different combat style.www.cgmagonline.com
