Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Swords of Legends Online Launches Today With a Gorgeous Trailer

By Hayes Madsen
cgmagonline.com
 10 days ago

Gameforge has released the cinematic launch trailer for Swords of Legends Online, which hits PC on July 9, 2021. The short cinematic trailer highlights some of the game’s characters and monsters, inspired by Chinese mythology, before showing a brief glimpse of combat. Swords of Legends Online is an action-MMORPG that has players choosing from six different classes, each of which has an entirely different combat style.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Legends Online#The Deluxe Edition#Golden Costume And Hair#The Collector S Edition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Video: A Hero Rises – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer

As we are fast approaching the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo of America has uploaded a new commercial looking at the game from a different angle. While many of us have played the original on the Wii console, this version comes complete with HD visuals, improved frame rate and some quality of life changes which should make the game an improvement over the original 2011 game. You’ll be able to effectively mute the occasionally irritating hints from Fi plus revamped controls and the ability to play with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is due out next Friday and you can expect our full review of the game soon.
Comicsepicstream.com

Sword Art Online Progressive Anime Film Trailer Teases Asuna's Struggle

It may have been a long wait but we're finally getting more exciting updates from Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. Just days after the anime film's release date was announced, we now have the first official teaser for the movie. The Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

ICYMI: Swords of Legends Online Out Right Now

The MMO field is a crowded one, but there’s always room for a serious contender to step in. Swords of Legends Online is here, and it’s looking to carve out a space beside giants like FFXIV and WoW. Can the game actually achieve this? Only time will tell but gosh, this one is pretty at least. Like, stick around to the end of that trailer. If nothing else, Gameforge and Wangyuan Shengtang are pushing for that AAA MMO vibe. Maybe Black Desert is a more apt comparison? You can check out the full press release below for more pertinent details. It’s out right now on PC!
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nintendo Drops New The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer

The release for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Nintendo just dropped a brand new trailer showing off what Zelda fans can expect. The latest trailer features Link front and center, as he takes on all of the various enemies that can be encountered. It also shows off even more of the updated visuals for the HD version of the game and what sort of changes players can experience in the world of Hyrule.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to defeat Moldarach in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Moldarach is the rather unnerving eight-legged boss of the Lanayru Mining Facility in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and will snip your health away if you don’t know what you’re doing. Here’s the best strategy to send the Thousand-Year Arachnid packing. After spending what seems like forever figuring out...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock the Master Sword early in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most beloved games in the long-running series for many reasons. It has a gigantic, beautiful, and interesting world for players to clamber over, and the many functions and features within are engaging and fun. With such a big game, some glitches have made their way through the cracks, and the devoted Legend of Zelda community has worked to find as many as possible. Even four years after the game’s release, people are still finding new ways to break the game. Here is how you can unlock the Master Sword much earlier than intended in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Swords of Legends Online Sells Over 200K Units Since Launch; Gameforge Promises To 'Continue To Work Diligently' To Alleviate NA Server Issues

Swords of Legends might have had a smooth EU launch last weekend, players on the other side of the pond had a less than stellar experience thanks to myriad issues with the North American server. Gameforge, the publisher of SOLO in the West, has promised to "continue to work diligently" to ensure that players are getting the best experience possible moving forward.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Valorant's League of Legends tie-in adds a mammoth spectral sword

The next major League of Legends event, Sentinels of the Light, starts July 8th, and introduces the new champion Akshan alongside a bunch of skins themed around the larger Ruination of Runeterra storyline. And as part of this, Riot is for the first time 'collaborating' with itself, by having a bunch of crossover items in a new Valorant update.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

Surprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition Joy-Cons haven’t sold out yet. These royal blue babies are still up for pre-order at select retailers in the UK and US. Some of these listings aren’t available anymore. But don’t lose hope! There are rumors of a restock following release...
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

Update: Apex Legends and FIFA 21 Online Servers Keep Going Down Today (July 4)

It appears the online servers for some EA games are being inconsistent today. The games affected today include Apex Legends and FIFA 21. For FIFA 21, it looks like people playing the PS4 version cannot play the FUT mode of the game. The servers aren’t allowing people to connect to the game today. You can read an announcement below from the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter page.
Video GamesGamespot

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Preorders Are $10 Off At GameStop

We're only about a week away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Releasing July 16, Skyward Sword HD is up for preorder at major retailers and on the eShop, and there are several retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses available at this point. Also, GameStop is currently selling copies of Skyward Sword for $50, but we imagine they will sell out pretty quickly. Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, and with Nintendo's recent Breath of the Wild 2 trailer teasing a connection to Skyward Sword, there's truly no better time to play it for the first time or revisit the game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD “A Hero Rises” Trailer Tees Up an Epic Fantasy Adventure

First announced back in February, we’re fast closing in on the anticipated launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a remastered version of Nintendo’s 2011 action/adventure game. While its story is one that many fans of the franchise are likely to already know, there’s a new trailer today called “A Hero Rises” which sets the tone for Links epic fantasy adventure across Hyrule and the skies above.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Few series capture the imagination of the gaming world quite like The Legend of Zelda. This venerated series is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and what sort of celebration would it be without a Zelda game to play?. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released on the Nintendo...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Four Winds: MassivelyOP’s guide to getting started in Swords of Legends Online

It’s a strange trend whenever new MMOs launch that there’s a deluge of tutorial videos on a bunch of topics but a shortage of written guides. Sometimes I just need a quick question answered without having to skip the 30-second intro and repeating the video a few times because the speaker was talking too fast. Sometimes a written article is far more helpful.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Swords of Legends Online Drops Patch Notes Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release

Swords of Legends Online releases in the West tomorrow, and to give players a leg up the team at Gameforge has dropped some patch notes ahead of the launch in the morning. The mos tpressing bit of information for many players will be the unlock time. While SOLO is available on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and through Gameforge's own launcher, it won't be unlocked right at the stroke of midnight. Instead players will need to wait until at least 8am EDT/5am PDT to start crashing the servers.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Turtle Beach Recon Controller For Xbox Now Available For Pre-Order

Gaming accessory maker, Turtle Beach, revealed their new Recon Controller designed for Xbox systems is now available for pre-order from their website. Returning to their Recon branding, Turtle Beach is producing an Xbox controller known as the Recon Controller. The award-winning controller was originally unveiled at E3 2021 and was designated with “Best of E3” awards from various outlets for blending game-changing controls with Turtle Beach’s signature audio technologies.
Video GamesIGN

Check Out the Trailer for The Survivalists Expeditions Update, Launching on Consoles Today

Team17 has launched the Expeditions Update for survival sandbox adventure The Survivalists on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch today. The Expeditions Update brings a host of new content to The Survivalists including new quests, pets, trinkets, and Taskmasters. Players now have the ability to equip up to four trinkets at a time, bolstering their character with a variety of effects ranging from burn damage to damage reduction. You'll also find four new Taskmasters around the islands, offering themed tasks with great rewards, and more. The Survivalists is already available on Steam, and will be coming to Apple Arcade soon.
Technologycgmagonline.com

Secretlab Reveals its New 2022 Series Chair Line

Secretlab announced on Monday how it’s evolving its gaming chairs with the reveal of its upcoming 2022 Titan Evo chair line. The 2022 series comes with a number of improvements compared to its 2020 counterpart which includes a revamped lumbar support mechanism, a new seat base, and a number of other changes. For anyone interested, you can order 2022 series gaming chairs through Secretlab’s website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy