Foo Fighters Release Madison Square Garden Mini-Documentary

qrockonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters Release Madison Square Garden Mini-Documentary Foo Fighters are sharing more about their recent concert at Madison Square Garden in a new mini-documentary. Called ‘The Day the Music Came Back,’ the short film features live footage taken at the show and commentary from the crew working the event at the legendary venue. The description of the film reads: “On June 20, 2021, after 466 days without live music, FOO FIGHTERS reopened Madison Square Garden to a sold-out crowd, marking the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic.” Foo fans can check out the mini-doc over on the Youtube channel for Madison Square Garden. Have you been to any concerts since restrictions have been lifted? Are you hoping to see Foo Fighters on tour soon?

