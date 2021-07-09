Happy retirement!

Friends and family joined longtime WellStar Spalding Regional and Sylvan Grove employee Kim Stephens RN/BSN during a retirement reception on Friday, July 2 at the Bell House. Stephens, who started working at Spalding Regional right out of nursing school, was retiring after a 32-year career. Stephens ran several of the hospital’s units during her nursing career, including Critical Care and Women’s Center in addition to serving as the hospital’s Coordinator, Community Education and Outreach specialist the past 11 years. Many have worked with Stephens through the hospital’s community programs, especially the most-noted BRAdazzled program. Upon retirement, Stephens is taking her talents, skills and experience to Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.