We love camping. Camping has provided us with many wonderful experiences throughout the years. But the word “joys” is in quotes in this title for a reason. Some of those “joys” weren’t excessively joyous, if you know what I mean! Joys are described as follows: delights, bliss, pleasures, elation, ecstasies, thrills and exultation! And I would have to say that, at one time or another, we’ve experienced each and every one of those emotions while camping.