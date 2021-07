STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has reversed course on a controversial budget cut, announcing it will keep its women’s rowing program for at least the next two years. The move, announced Thursday night, comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May ruling that rowers were likely to prevail in their lawsuit, which alleges eliminating the team would violate Title IX, the federal law that guarantees equal access to women in education, including athletics. The school says it will keep the program for at least the next two years while working on a potential plan for a long-term reinstatement.