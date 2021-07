In interviews with Fox 9 TV, those close to Torres are questioning the narrative authorities released about the incident. According to city officials, a man was killed during an altercation with an on-duty Olivia Police Department officer. A news release stated the man was armed, though it was does not say with what, and that the person confronted the police officer in an alley around 2:20 a.m., though it does not elaborate on why or how the person confronted the officer.