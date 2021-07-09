Cancel
Altria to sell Ste. Michelle wine estates business to Sycamore Partners for about $1.2 billion in cash

By Ciara Linnane
 10 days ago
Altria Group Inc. said Friday it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners Management L.P. for about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021. The deal is expected to allow the company focus on its transition to non-combustible products. Proceeds will be used to fund share buybacks, subject to board approval. Altria shares were up 0.8% premarket and have gained 13% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 15%.

www.marketwatch.com

