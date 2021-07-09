The Sausage Guy: Famous for his cart outside Fenway, Hingham's David Littlefield is a hit

BOSTON – The Sausage Guy wasn't always The Sausage Guy. When he first started out, he wanted to be The Chicken Guy. "I had a crazy idea out of college to do boneless Buffalo wings, at then-Sullivan Stadium," in Foxboro, said David Littlefield. "We got out there, the first game we sold three orders. We had a $6,000 piece of equipment. My buddy is like, 'What are you going to do next week?' I'm like, 'I don't know.' Everybody wanted hot dogs and sausages."