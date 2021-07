Andre Davis and Justin Turk—co-founders of Livegistics—won a $1 million prize as singer and producer Pharrell Williams’ leading Black Ambition competition winners. Williams’ non-profit works to close the opportunity and wealth gap for “Black and Latinx HBCU students and entrepreneurs” who founded start-ups, by investing “capital and resources,” according to Black Ambition’s website. Davis and Turk’s Livegistics qualified to land Black Ambition’s top spot. Livegistics is described as “a software company that services the construction and heavy hauling industries by providing cloud-based logistical tracking technologies” on the company’s Facebook page. The company’s website provides additional information about the Detroit-based operation. It was “born in 2017” because past construction projects “required inordinate amounts of labor to reconcile/audit construction processes.”