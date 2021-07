As the world sets to open back up to normality, one city in Italy is taking extra precaution against tourism and the crowds it brings. Aiming to avoid overcrowding in popular tourist areas, authorities in Florence has decided to ban people from certain areas, including the popular nightlife areas, unless they have spent the evening there eating and drinking. Dario Nardella, the Mayor of Florence, signed the ordinance banning people from exploring these areas from Thursday through to Saturday until further notice. The ban comes into action from 9pm to 6am in six areas of the city centre- which includes the area of Santo Spirito, a popular nightlight area.