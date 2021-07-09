Royal St. George’s: A hole-by-hole video tour of England’s oldest Open venue

If you are tuning into the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s and wishing you can check out the course yourself, you are in luck. You can. Royal St. George’s, located in Sandwich, Kent, England — about 80 miles east of London — is a private club but allows public play during certain times and days of the week, albeit with one stipulation. Handicap verification is required upon check in, and all players must own a handicap index of 18.4 or less. So if you have that taken care of, you are good to go.