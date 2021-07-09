Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mid-year Report: The 10 best films of 2021 thus far

By Tom Santilli
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OSxs_0arys3I800

Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, " Movie Show Plus ," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.

In some ways, it's hard to believe we're half-way through 2021...but following 2020 (the year that felt like an entire decade in and of itself), the faster we get back to some sense of "normal" the better.

Movies are just now starting to pick up into full swing, with Summer blockbusters like "F9" setting post-pandemic records and inching towards pre-pandemic levels. Theaters across the country are open and at full capacity, and we're somehow just a few months away from what is hopefully a "normal" awards season for film.

Before that rush of "award films" in the Fall, I thought it would be nice to take a look back at the best of 2021 so far. I've left off films that came out in early 2021 that were still eligible for last year's pandemic-adjusted awards season (films like "The Father" and "Supernova" were omitted). And you'll note four of my top ten thus far are documentary films (it's already a strong year for the genre).

With that, here are my Top 10 films of 2021 so far...in no particular order...as well as where you can watch them currently.

"A Quiet Place Part II"

What I Had Said About The Film: "On a surface-level, it's a well-done horror/thriller/monster movie that will make audiences cheer, scream and laugh...and perhaps even cry, that they're back in a theater and that this is what they've been missing. But it's also about so much more, for those that wish to peer into it in such a way. Finally, it's a confidently-made sequel that gives people who loved the first film exactly what they want, but it expands its universe just enough to keep it thoroughly interesting moving forward. "

Read the Full Review Here.

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters, available on Paramount Plus on July 12th.

"Test Pattern"

What I Had Said About The Film: "From top to the bottom, "Test Pattern" is a revelation. Brittany S. Hall is mesmerizing, with real chemistry shown on-screen with Will Brill. The movie feels organic and real at all times, and situations are shown as they happen, with no added manipulation from writer/director Ford, who showcases strong storytelling ability, and who confidently allows silence to live and breathe within her characters, to great effect."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently available for rent on Apple TV+.

"The Courier"

What I Had Said About The Film: "The film works incredibly well as a spy thriller, with Cumberbatch really showing new range in going from an unsuspecting rube to a crafty secret agent over the course of the movie. But the relationship/friendship that develops between Wynne and Penkovsky really gives the film an emotional heart. Russian actor Merab Ninidze is stunningly effective as Penkovsky, and if this film had actually been released during awards season, I could see both Ninidze and Cumberbatch creating some waves."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters, available on Paramount Plus on July 12th.

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

What I Had Said About The Film: "Questlove - in this, his directorial debut - has made "Summer of Soul" not just a remembrance of an important, forgotten cultural event, but he makes sure that context is king. Yes, in many ways this can be considered a "concert film," but it is much more than that in how Questlove decides to structure it...​This is one of the best films of the year, let alone documentary films, and here's hoping its light can shine on you."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently in theaters and on Hulu.

"Together Together"

What I Had Said About The Film: "Perhaps most importantly of all, "Together Together" seems to have a lot to say about its subjects. That, combined with the winning duo of Helms and Harrison, make this one of the early, pleasant surprises of 2021, a film that even has a chance at being remembered...I mean, remembered remembered...as one of the better films when we look at that sort of thing later in the year."​

Read the Full Review Here.

Where to Watch: Currently available for rent on Apple TV+.

"Tina"

What I Had Said About The Film: ""Tina" is of course a "music documentary," but this one digs deeper than most. It's not just a fond look back at her body of work (although it does include many of her famous live performances), it's a lesson in self-preservation, of self-dignity, of hope and courage."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently on HBO Max.

"Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street"

What I Had Said About The Film: "There is no weak point, no uninteresting tidbit, no false note and nothing that seems unexplored. But more than that, it captures the very essence of what "Sesame Street" was: Education that was so fun, you didn't mind learning. Watching "Street Gang" was fun and educational in the same vein, and it was also tremendously refreshing...a reminder of a place that existed - and still exists - where people of all color, creeds and backgrounds could live together in peace, happiness and laughter. It may have only existed on a television set, but it's legacy lives on in all of us."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently available for rent on Apple TV+.

"The Mitchells vs. The Machines"

What I Had Said About The Film: "It's early, but great animated movies have been hard to come by in recent years, especially if they haven't come from Pixar. This is one of those films. It will be hard to beat "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" when it comes to best animated films of 2021, and it may even find itself on a few "Best of" lists just in general. Coming on the heels of "Raya and the Last Dragon" - which was also original and exceptional - when it comes to Animated Films, 2021 is off to one heck of a great start. There is nothing artificial about this intelligent, heart-warming and thoroughly enjoyable family adventure, and I can't recommend it enough."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently on Netflix.

"Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It"

What I Had Said About The Film: "Most documentaries made about aging stars in their twilight years come across as some sort of preemptive "In Memoriam" segment...a fond look back at a stellar career that was, but with an inherent sadness that things are wrapping up. The feeling given off by this film couldn't be more opposite. Moreno is not accustomed to looking back, and if there is one take-away, it's that the best for her may in fact, be yet to come."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Not currently streaming, TBD.

"Boss Level"

What I Had Said About The Film: "It's "Groundhog's Day" meets "John Wick," in one of the most entertaining, surprisingly funny action films you'll ever see."

Read the Full Review Here .

Where to Watch: Currently available on Hulu.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Animated Films#Action Films#Wxyz Tv#Tomsantilli#Facebook Instagram#Paramount Plus#Russian#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
MoviesPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

The Best Movies of 2021 So Far

It’s hard to believe after 2020 lasted for 38 years, but 2021 is already half over. Half over! Summer movie season is back in full swing with F9 and Black Widow in theaters, and the fall release calendar is already filling up with potential awards contenders. While the first half...
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
MoviesVanity Fair

Grease Prequel Series Rise of the Pink Ladies Is a Go at Paramount+

The fledgling Paramount+ streaming app announced on Friday it has greenlit a prequel series to one of their better-known intellectual properties, Grease. The title, Rise of the Pink Ladies is a perfect elevator pitch for anyone familiar with the 1978 film, suggesting both an origin story and a focus on its popular women characters.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Robin Williams Classic Hits Disney Plus Next Month

The timing for Disney purchasing Fox worked out pretty well for the Mouse House, seeing as it coincided with both the launch of an in-house streaming service and the company increasing their stake in Hulu, instantly opening up both content libraries to hundreds upon hundreds of valuable new additions. It’s...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

5 Robert Pattinson Movies Just Hit Netflix

Robert Pattinson is an acclaimed actor that’s demonstrated impressive range and versatility in a number of independent projects over the last decade, and recently signed a huge first-look deal with Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max to develop and produce content for the big and small screens, so he’s clearly a name with a lot of value in the industry.
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2021

It’s no secret that HBO Max has one of the best streaming libraries around, and that’s due not only to the new release Warner Bros. movies that hit HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters, but also a wealth of library titles that are some of the best films ever made. The library has gotten even bigger in July, so we’re highlighting the best of the best – new releases from auteur filmmakers, blockbuster sequels, and even decades-old franchises that feel underrated. Below we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on HBO Max in July 2021, so if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service this month, prioritize one of these titles.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

There’s going to be a sizeable gap in everyone’s viewing schedule now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series has drawn to a close, but at least we know that Loki will be returning for a second season. One of the most popular shows on the planet may have just ended, but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max over the next seven days to keep everyone occupied.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Back to the Movies with Mike Orlock

Let’s call this an introduction. I fell in love back in high school. With movies. That was a long time ago (my 50-year reunion is coming up this fall), and the world then was as different as the movies that seduced me. There were “adult” comedies like The Graduate and...
Moviesramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Disney+ STUNTMAN

Disney+ has released these official trailer and key art for “Stuntman,” streaming on Friday, July 23. The documentary film follows legendary stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts one of the most dangerous stunts in history. Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls and death-defying leaps, Eddie decides to complete what his childhood hero never finished – the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump – an audacious televised event that almost killed famed daredevil, Evel Knievel.
MoviesKansas City Star

Bill Duke on ‘Deep Cover’ and Hollywood’s gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Flee Trailer: Sundance Winner is One of the Year’s Best Animated Films

A highlight at this year’s mostly online Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee picked up the Grand Jury Prize and now ahead of a fall release from NEON, the first trailer has arrived. The animation tells the refugee story of Amin Nawabi, as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy