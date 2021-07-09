Denver Eviction Defense Fund Campaign Skipping 2021 Election

Denver's November ballot won't include an initiative guaranteeing a universal right to eviction legal defense for residents. But the idea isn't dead; it's just delayed. "Given we submitted our paperwork in late March, getting enough signatures in 100 days without an army of paid canvassers was always going to be tight. We determined based on our internal signature count we needed more time and are now aiming for the 2022 ballot," says Lucas Dan, secretary of the No Eviction Without Representation Denver campaign.