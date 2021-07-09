Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

How the marvelous Moneymaker sisters save Marvel superheroes

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story originally published on April 26, 2019, and is being republished in connection with the release of "Black Widow" on July 9. HEIDI MONEYMAKER WAS 3 years old when she attempted her first stunt. Full of energy at bedtime, she would climb out of bed and run around her room in circles. Needing sleep, Heidi's parents, Dennis and Casey, put her up on the top bunk, handed her some toys and books and removed the ladder. Surely the railing would keep their child safely tucked away -- undoubtedly, the toddler would stay put and go to sleep.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Rener Gracie
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Superheroes#87eleven Action Design#Stuntwomen#Dc Universe#Mcu#Moneymakers#Gracie University#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
UCLA
Related
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
MoviesCNET

How a Coen brothers classic influenced Marvel's Black Widow

Superhero fans are gearing up to see the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in two years Friday, when Black Widow hits theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access. It was meant to come out in May 2020, but the pandemic forced Disney to delay Natasha Romanoff's long-awaited solo adventure multiple times.
MoviesMLive.com

How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’

Marvel Studios’ latest creation, Black Widow, is now available for streaming. Also premiering in theaters today (July 9), this action-packed adventure flick dives into Natasha Romanoff’s past. The “Back Widow” must face the dark realities of her life pre-avengers—confronting unresolved conflicts from her time as a spy. You can stream...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel Chiefs On Contracts, Representation

Marvel’s “Black Widow” is now out in cinemas and with Premier Access on Disney+, the project marking the last outing for actress Scarlett Johansson in the role. When Johansson signed on for 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” at the time she signed a multiple-film contract like many of the major ‘Phase One’ stars with actors like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Samuel L. Jackson all signed to six to nine-picture movie deals.
TV SeriesSFGate

How 'The Simpsons' Used 'Loki' to Invade the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“It’s a perfect fit and, you know, 100 million subscribers,” says executive producer Al Jean with a chuckle. But there was one catch: While Disney Plus has specific tiles on its home screen for Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, “There’s no tile that actually says ‘The Simpsons,'” he says. So...
ComicsNewsweek

'Black Widow' Origins: How Marvel Comics Portray Natasha Romanoff

Black Widow takes place after Natasha Romanoff's (played by Scarlett Johansson) Avengers family was broken apart in Avengers: Civil War. She finds herself with nowhere to turn, so she instead looks to find the family she once had. In the movie, many of Natasha's roots are revealed, following her journey...
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Is Developing Deeper Character Arcs, Diving Further Into the Superhero State of Mind

When it comes to character development, Marvel Studios actually made a pretty great start. The first film in the franchise, ﻿Iron Man (2008), portrayed Tony Stark as a power-hungry weapons manufacturer, who lived a carefree, Casanova lifestyle, showing little-to-no concern for the ones around him. However, Robert Downey Jr.'s character subtly develops his conscience and gains control over the mental trauma that he faced during his captivity. He makes a rigorous decision to shut down his primary business venture and devotes himself to developing Iron Man.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The Simpsons’ Boss Al Jean Talks New Disney+ Crossover With Marvel’s Loki & Creating Superhero Gags

By the power of Asgard, our favorite Marvel characters — including Tom Hiddleston voicing the God of Mischief — have crossed over with the residents of Springfield in The Simpsons’ new Disney+ short, The Good, The Bart, and the Loki, now streaming. With plenty of superhero gags, costumes, and easter eggs, fans of both worlds are sure to find a lot of laughs in the new short.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

On the whole I’d rather watch a few more episodes of “Loki.” But “Black Widow” is pretty good Marvel, with an excellent cast, the usual generic third-act destruction and a bonus plot twist. After standing around doing not much in most of her previous appearances as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson finally secures her stand-alone showcase, a decade late. And then her movie’s purloined by Florence Pugh.
MoviesComicBook

Moneymaker: Behind the Black Widow Trailer Released By Marvel

Marvel and ESPN's E60 present Moneymaker: Behind the Black Widow, an ESPN+ streaming-exclusive cinematic short film about Scarlett Johansson's Marvel stunt double Heidi Moneymaker. Narrated by Johansson, who reprises her role as super-spy Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's Black Widow out July 9, Behind the Black Widow tells the "heart-pounding" origin story of the national champion gymnast-turned stunt superhero. Using exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Behind the Black Widow reveals Moneymaker's origin story and "how she and her sister Renae Moneymaker (Evangeline Lilly's Wasp and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel) have become two of the best stunt doubles in the business."
ComicsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Hellfire Gala story line keeping Marvel superheroes, readers on their toes

The party's over. Now comes the hangover. (Warning! Many spoilers ahead.) The party in question is the Hellfire Gala, a high-fashion, elites-only soiree hosted by Marvel's mutants on the sentient mutant island Krakoa, based on the famous Met Gala. In a stunning show of Marvel's confidence in the narrative, "Hellfire Gala" ran through all of the publisher's 12 monthly X-Men titles in June, plus the 48-page "Planet-Size X-Men" one-shot.
MoviesAustin American-Statesman

Review: Marvel stops stallin' and gives us the 'Black Widow' we deserve (plus her sister)

All it took for Natasha Romanoff to get her own movie was fall off a cliff and die. Two years after a storyline-capping doom plunge in “Avengers: Endgame." A year after a pandemic delay. More than a decade after first backflipping down a hallway while wearing a Debra Messing wig in “Iron Man 2.” Black Widow is finally anchoring a standalone vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy