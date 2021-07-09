Mark Cavendish sprints to 'just another win on the Tour de France' to match Eddy Merckx's stage record
Mark Cavendish wins 34th Tour de France stage of career. British sprinter matches Eddy Merckx's stage win record. Briton describes victory as ' just another win on the Tour'. It was not the prettiest victory of his career, a chaotic field sprint in which he was almost beaten by his own team-mate Michael Mørkøv. But it hardly mattered. Thirteen years to the day after he won his first Tour de France stage in Châteauroux on July 9 2008, Mark Cavendish claimed his 34th in Carcassonne on Friday, to draw level, finally, with the great Belgian Eddy Merckx in the all-time winners’ list. An itch that has been hanging over him for at least a decade, ever since he started racking up multiple stages per year and it became a statistical possibility, has finally been scratched.www.telegraph.co.uk
