Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Mark Cavendish sprints to 'just another win on the Tour de France' to match Eddy Merckx's stage record

By Tom Cary, John MacLeary
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cavendish wins 34th Tour de France stage of career. British sprinter matches Eddy Merckx's stage win record. Briton describes victory as ' just another win on the Tour'. It was not the prettiest victory of his career, a chaotic field sprint in which he was almost beaten by his own team-mate Michael Mørkøv. But it hardly mattered. Thirteen years to the day after he won his first Tour de France stage in Châteauroux on July 9 2008, Mark Cavendish claimed his 34th in Carcassonne on Friday, to draw level, finally, with the great Belgian Eddy Merckx in the all-time winners’ list. An itch that has been hanging over him for at least a decade, ever since he started racking up multiple stages per year and it became a statistical possibility, has finally been scratched.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omer Goldstein
Person
Sean Bennett
Person
Nairo Quintana
Person
Sonny Colbrelli
Person
Sergio Higuita
Person
Tim Declercq
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Davide Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#The Tour De France#British#Belgian#Manxman#Giro D Italia#Dutchwoman#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingBBC

Mark Cavendish: How Cavendish rolled back the years to cement his status as Tour de France great

Mark Cavendish rolled back the years at the Tour de France to win the green jersey for the first time in a decade in Paris on Sunday. While there was no fairy tale victory on the Champs-Elysees, which would have seen him break the record for stage wins he jointly holds with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34, the Tour has marked an incredible return to the top of cycling for the 36-year-old.
CyclingBBC

How Tour de France Stage 21 unfolded

The lights are going down on the presentation which is my cue to make an exit as well. Well, Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a new record of 35 stage wins in the Tour de France but what a brilliant 21 days of racing we have had.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

6 conclusions from the 2021 Tour de France

With the 2021 Tour de France now in the rearview mirror, our writers have reflected on the most significant events, storylines, and developments from the past three weeks. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed his second straight overall title on Sunday evening, as Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) snatched the final stage to deny Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) the outright record for stage wins. We delve into both Pogačar's and Cavendish's rides, as well as examining the contrasting fortunes of the two biggest teams, Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma.
CyclingSan Francisco Chronicle

American rider conquers Pyrenees in Tour de France, wins Stage 15

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra — Sepp Kuss couldn’t suppress a wide grin as he raced toward the finish line to become the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France. Just before winning Sunday’s grueling 15th stage, Kuss threw his sunglasses into the crowd...
SportsTelegraph

The fitness secrets of Tour de France pros – from hot baths to avoiding toast

Tour de France riders are some of the fittest athletes in the world. During this year’s edition of the iconic three-week race the cyclists will ride 3,417km, execute over half a million pedal revolutions, and torch up to 9,000 calories per day. As a result of their intensive training regimes, elite cyclists typically have just 5-15 per cent body fat – much lower than the average of 18-24 per cent for men and 25-31 per cent for women.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Mechanical doping claims resurface at Tour de France

The spectre of mechanical doping has reared its head once again at the Tour de France following a report citing several unnamed riders claiming to hear "strange noises" in the rear wheels of a number of team's bikes at the race. An article published by Swiss newspaper Le Temps on...
CyclingSporting News

Tour de France prize money: How much does the winner make?

The Tour de France is undoubtedly the biggest and most prestigious cycling race in the world, but the prize money doesn't really stack up. The winner of the three week stage race takes home just under (AU) $800,000, while each stage winner earns (AU) $17,541. The total prize pool for...
Cyclingcyclingutah.com

The 2016 Tour de France: An Addict’s Wrap

By David Ward — What does July mean? Well, the Tour, of course. Which tour you say? There is only one Tour. Everything else is the Tour de or Tour of something. But when someone says, “the Tour” with no other reference, they can only mean the Tour de France.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from stage 20 of the Tour de France 2021

Tadej Pogačar (unsurprisingly) has all-but won the Tour de France. Well there was an unusual glimpse of the human side to Tadej Pogačar, as he didn’t compete for the stage victory in the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France 2021. It seemed entirely possible that the Slovenian...
Cyclingsemoball.com

Out for a ride: Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour title

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees in cycling's biggest race. Tadej Pogacar took the yellow jersey to Paris to win his second straight Tour de France on Sunday after a grueling three-week odyssey that at times he made look like a recreational ride.
Cyclingsandiegolocaldirectory.org

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

Sunday’s processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar’s domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy