Health

Self Belief

By Chris Panteli
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have times when we lack confidence and generally just don’t feel good about ourselves. But when we start to believe that we don’t measure up it can start to negatively impact our day-to-day lives. If we constantly think we’re not good enough we will deprive ourselves of opportunities because we don’t think we’re worthy. We have to learn to stop focusing on our deficiencies and instead learn to love and accept ourselves unconditionally.

