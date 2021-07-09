Premarket Movers Friday: Stamps.com, Wells Fargo, General Motors

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.