Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

OTM Open Thread 7/9: It is Friday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! TGIF. The Red Sox are back in action for three more games against the Philadelphia Phillies before the All-Star Break. Bryce Harper and company get things going against the Sox at 7:10 PM ET. You can wish a happy birthday to Rusney Castillo, who never quite got a chance in the majors due to contract issues. But he did a nice job in Pawtucket. Enjoy the last baseball before the break, talk about what you want, and be good to one another.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBMLive.com

Twins claim former Tigers 1st-round pick off waivers

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Twins have decided to take a closer look at a former Detroit Tigers prospect. The Twins claimed right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows off waivers from the Tigers on Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul. Burrows had been designated for assignment seven days ago as part...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 hitters the Yankees should trade for right now

The New York Yankees have the potential to upgrade their roster big time by way of a trade. If the New York Yankees want to get back into the AL East mix, they are going to need to upgrade their roster by adding a hitter, or two, by way of a big trade.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest NL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The National League starters for the MLB All-Star Game feature some cool storylines. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been dreadful this season, but their second-baseman Adam Frazier has been extraordinary. While the name isn’t a household one and nobody outside of Pittsburgh keeps an eye on the Pirates, Frazier was more than deserving.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBwmleader.com

Security catches Yankees fan who hit Alex Verdugo with a ball

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was hit in the back with a baseball thrown by a fan in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. After getting hit, Verdugo was furious, yelling at fans in the stands, and Boston manager Alex Cora took his team off the field for a few minutes before the game was restarted. It was eventually called because of rain after six innings, with the Yankees winning, 3-1.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Punishment Announced For Yankees Fan Who Threw Baseball

On Saturday night, a fan at Yankee Stadium crossed a clear line when he threw a baseball and hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo in the back. Less than 24 hours later, the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball have come down hard on the perpetrator. The...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Alex Verdugo’s response to being beaned by Yankees fan

Cannes 2021 Full Winners List: Titane Wins Palme d’Or; Caleb Landry and Renate Reinsve Take Home Big Honours!. Alex Verdugo tried to give a souvenir to a fan. Instead, he was used for target practice. The ball the Red Sox outfielder tossed into the left-field bleachers prior to the bottom...
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy