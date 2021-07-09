OTM Open Thread 7/9: It is Friday

Happy Friday! TGIF. The Red Sox are back in action for three more games against the Philadelphia Phillies before the All-Star Break. Bryce Harper and company get things going against the Sox at 7:10 PM ET. You can wish a happy birthday to Rusney Castillo, who never quite got a chance in the majors due to contract issues. But he did a nice job in Pawtucket. Enjoy the last baseball before the break, talk about what you want, and be good to one another.