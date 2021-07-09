County Bridge In Fremont, Is Now Closed, To Commercial Vehicles
BATH — Steuben County Bridge 70A-3 and 70A-4 on County Road 7OA crossing Big Creek in the Town of Fremont is hereby posted for “Commercial Vehicles Excluded” according to county Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti. The bridge is located between Big Creek Road (west) and Big Creek Road (east). Spagnoletti said the exclusion of commercial vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the NYS Vehicle & Traffic Law.wlea.net
Comments / 0