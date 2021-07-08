Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

WHAT? DEC Rescues a Baby Fawn Wearing a Collar and Tied To a Pole

By Cindy McMullen
Posted by 
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has rescued a newborn baby fawn, from a person who was keeping it tied up. No, no, no, how can this be happening? This is the time of year when a doe will leave their young unattended to feed until it's strong enough to keep up. Mothers will also intentionally stay away from their young, up to 12 hours at a time, as a way of protecting them because will follow.

961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collar#Volunteers#Fawns#Wildlife Conservation#Dec Rescues#Cold#The Town Of Liberty Court#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NASA
News Break
Pets
Related
LifestylePosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Stroll Through Fields of Gold in Best Sunflower Fields in New York

It's sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York. It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge. The Thorn Farm in Clyde, New York has one of the best sunflower farms in New York State with more than 200 acres of nearly a million sunflowers. But the fields are for viewing only. You can not pick the flowers or trespass in the fields. You are welcome to take personal pictures from the road, but no additional professional photography for client sessions is allowed.
Mohawk, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

This Amazing Locally-Made Tool Must Be In Every Mohawk Valley Kitchen

The Kwik-Kut Manufacturing company dates back into the 1920s in Ilion and Mohawk, NY and the company still exists today. Kwik-Kut is currently located in Mohawk, NY where their manufacturing plant still produces American made products for the kitchen. Like the iconic standard Kwik-Kut chopper, which I have in my kitchen. It's my go-to tool when making egg salad. Nothing chops up the hard boiled eggs like the Kwik-Kut chopper. Today, there are a handful of variations including a commercial model and the deluxe version which features wooden handles.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Seafood Anyone? A Restaurant In Syracuse Is Regarded As NY’s Best

Finding a good seafood place for dinner can be very hit or miss. One place in Syracuse sure knows how to reel in the customers as they never seem to miss. A lot of places claim to be a seafood place but have only about five seafood items on their menu, this place is not one of those. If you're really looking for seafood, you can't go wrong with hopping on the thruway and heading west to Syracuse. Whether it is clams, salmon, or any other kind of fish. These guys sure know how to get it right.
Real EstatePosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Jaw-Dropping Saratoga Lake Mansion With Waterfall & Wine Cellar

When I first looked through the pictures of this gorgeous $8.9 million mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling that my home.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Grab A Shovel and Treasure Hunt! Iconic Mobster Buried A Cool $50 Million In Upstate NY

This could be your moment, there is somewhere between $50 and $100 million dollars buried in Upstate New York. Also, experts seem to have an idea where it may be. This is almost one of those "what would you do with a million dollars?" type things. Except, what would you do with $100 million dollars? If you have a shovel, and you want to see some of the best scenery New York State has to offer, you could become pretty rich.
GardeningPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Hilarious Reason an Online Gardening Group Keeps Getting Flagged by Facebook

The debate over Facebook and censorship has been raging on for months more than ever. Ever had a post of yours that just seemed to mysteriously disappear? Ever had your account temporarily suspended and been thrown in Facebook jail? Some have said they didn't even violate Facebook's community standards but still got axed anyway. Now, one of the most benign online groups you could imagine has been fighting this ongoing battle, and it's all over one word. Hoe.
Whitesboro, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Mystery of Wallet Left at a Whitesboro Gas Station Has Been Solved

The mystery over the wallet filled with hundreds of dollars, found at a Central New York gas station has been solved. Kurt Palmer of Chadwicks stopped at the Oriskany Boulevard Fastrac in Utica to fill up. He tried using his card at the pumps but it wouldn't work. So he had to go in and pre-pay. "I was on the phone while I was pumping gas and totally forgot about putting the wallet on top of the pump," Palmer said. "Then I drove off without it."
Utica, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Good Samaritan Finds Wallet Filled with Hundreds of Dollars in Crazy Twist of Fate

Are you missing money? A good Samaritan found a wallet with hundreds of dollars left behind at a gas station. Michael Venetozzi discovered a wallet sitting on the gas pump at the Fastrac on Oriskany Boulevard. "When I opened it there was almost $500 in it," said Venetozzi. "The craziest part is I have a build turbo Subaru and only get gas at one station in Oriskany. I was running low and didn't want to back track so I stopped at the FastTrac on Oriskany Boulevard because they have 93."

Comments / 0

Community Policy