Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sarah Everard killer was accused of indecent exposure in 2015

By Vikram Dodd Police and crime correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu9Gc_0aryqEqS00
Wayne Couzens has admitted murdering Sarah Everard Photograph: Metropolitan police/AFP/Getty Images

The Metropolitan police constable Wayne Couzens was the subject of a claim of indecent exposure against a woman six years before he murdered Sarah Everard, it has been revealed.

An allegation was reported to Kent police in 2015, who will now face an investigation into whether they investigated it properly.

Couzens admitted the murder of Everard at the Old Bailey, having at an earlier hearing admitted kidnapping her from a south London street on 3 March 2021, and then raping her.

The new allegation occurred while Couzens was an officer with the Civil Nuclear constabulary (CNC). That force has said nothing was reported to them suggesting any problem with his behaviour or conduct.

The new allegation will be the subject of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. It said it was launching “an investigation into alleged Kent police failures to investigate an indecent exposure incident linked to PC Couzens in Kent in 2015”. No notices had been served against any officers, it added.

Couzens worked as an armed officer for CNC based at Dungeness, Kent, in 2015 and lived in Deal. He transferred to the Met in 2018.

The IOPC said it was also investigating allegations the Met may not have properly investigated claims against Couzens just days before he attacked Everard.

The IOPC said it was carrying out a separate “investigation into alleged MPS failures to investigate two allegations of indecent exposure linked to PC Couzens in London in February 2021. Two officers are being investigated for possible breaches of professional standards at misconduct level.”

Tom Richards, an assistant chief constable at Kent police, said: ‘Kent police made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to its investigation into an alleged indecent exposure in Dover in June 2015.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst the IOPC continues to carry out its independent investigation.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Indecent Exposure#South London#Kent Police#Afp Getty#Cnc#Dungeness#Iopc#Mps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

UTS professor denies shredding own clothes and posting underwear to herself

A former Sydney university professor has denied shredding her own clothing and sending herself “stolen underwear” along with a threatening note. Under cross-examination on her second day in the witness box, Dianne Jolley on Tuesday denied in court that she had destroyed nearly $2,000 worth of her own clothing. The...
Public SafetyTelegraph

PHD student killed herself after CPS dropped rape case

A PHD student killed herself after her rape case was not taken to court because there was CCTV of her holding hands with her alleged attacker, an inquest has heard. Josie Jolley, 25, was found dead at her home in Brighton in September last year while her mother was in hospital receiving treatment for cancer.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested a suspect from an indecent exposure incident that happened in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. On Tuesday, July 6, the TPD asked for help identifying the...
Wheeling, WVTimes-Leader

Wheeling man faces indecent exposure charge

A Wheeling man was in court Thursday, accused of indecent exposure after an alleged incident in June at the Wheeling Park pool. Wesley David McConnell, 66, has been charged with indecent exposure, second offense, according to a Wheeling Police Department news release. He was arraigned Thursday in Ohio County Circuit Court and released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Police officer pleads guilty to death of UK woman Sarah Everard

A police officer in the United Kingdom pled guilty to the murder to Sarah Everard on Friday, a woman whose death sparked protests in Britain over violence against women. Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, pleaded guilty to murder four months after the death of Everard Reuters reported. Couzens had previously pleaded guilty to Everard's kidnap and rape.
Public Safetythecut.com

What We Know About the Disappearance of Sarah Everard

In early March, a London woman vanished on her way home from a friend’s house: 33-year-old Sarah Everard was last seen on doorbell-camera footage while walking through the city’s Clapham neighborhood on March 3, around 9:30 at night. In the days that followed, Metropolitan Police took one of their own officers into custody on suspicion of murder, and after a widespread search that reportedly involved hundreds of houses, located human remains in a neighboring county. On March 12, police confirmed that the remains had been identified as Everard’s and charged the officer with her murder. Now, that officer has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing Everard.
North East, MDCecil Daily

Police charge suspect in North East-area indecent exposure incidents

NORTH EAST - An elderly man who allegedly exposed himself several times at two public places near North East earlier this week has been identified and is facing criminal charges, after he surrendered himself to police on Thursday, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Glen E. Grainger,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

From CCTV to a hire car: How the Sarah Everard murder was solved

Wayne Couzens had served as a police officer for a decade when he decided to commit his own heinous crime.The firearms officer went to extensive lengths to cover his tracks, but failed to hide his involvement in the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.Couzens tried to wipe data from his mobile phone around 40 minutes before he was arrested, but cell site data still linked him to the place she disappeared and the area where her body was found.He had been identified as a prime suspect after police investigators who trawled CCTV and cameras on London buses for sightings...
Public SafetyBBC

Sarah Everard: Daughter, sister, friend and colleague

The murder of Sarah Everard sparked a national outcry, spurring women to share their experiences of feeling unsafe on the streets. Many included a sense of the teller lining themselves up shoulder-to-shoulder with her: "She was the same age as me", "I used to live near her", "I've walked the same route".
Mason City, IAsuperhits1027.com

Mason City woman pleads guilty to indecent exposure, fined

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool back in October has pleaded guilty and been fined. 40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on October 8th after allegedly exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy