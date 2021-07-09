Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Surrendering Takes Courage

By Marilyn Harding
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to experience life as an endless act of love. Taking the hand of “What Is” is to engage in the dance of life. Sometimes. we join in gladness and sometimes we join in sadness, but when we lean. into the arms of surrender we experience life as an endless...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain And Suffering#Asbestos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

Serenity, courage & wisdom are keys to a balanced life

I believe the secret to living a positive, exciting and productive life is to live each day as it could be our last, but plan as we expect to live forever. Positive people start each day excited and anxious to see what God has in store for them and giving Him thanks for what they have.
LifestyleMessenger

It takes courage to get close enough to matter

There are many beautiful things in this world — mountains, waterfalls, a rugged coastline, coral reefs, and deserts to name a few. There is however a point at which one can get too close. Even a relatively small waterfall can be treacherous to walk under and a large one becomes increasingly terrifying as one gets closer.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Monica Dubay of Heal Your Mind Heal Your Life: “Courage to change”

Courage to change. Get help. Don’t be a lone ranger or try to heal your grief on your own. Find a healer or transformational coach who can see through your blind spots. Grief is very tricky and needs to be processed to complete it. But, it doesn’t have to take a long time. There are many professionals who know how to help you through it and it’s well worth the financial investment to become free of the pain.
SocietyAndover Townsman

Courage underscored first Fourth

Courage. It’s a big word to employ only seven letters. Fearlessness is its subtext, with a side note of boldness thrown in as a synonym. It denotes bravery in its truest form, embodying the spirit of men and women rising to a challenge and performing at a level of greatness.
PodcastThrive Global

Monica Yates: “Trust, love, and authenticity”

Authenticity — we are attracted to authenticity and repelled from ‘fakeness’. If you are not being authentic, you will not be magnetic and you will burn out because trying to be someone else is exhausting!. As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Tia Fagan: “Connecting to ourselves”

Connecting to ourselves: A simple practice of asking yourself — what do I need at this moment? I often recommend people find a comfortable position, place their hand on their heart, and take three deep breaths in and out through the nose with a longer exhale. As a part of my series...
SocietyThrive Global

We Can Build Our Dreams at Any Age

Once you hit a certain age, all birthdays — not just the ones that end in 5’s and 0’s — become opportunities for reflection. And that’s what I find myself doing today, on my 71st birthday. It’s a curiosity of aging that as we get older, we have more to look back on, but we also find ourselves looking forward with more intensity. And what’s on my mind this year is how we actually have more time than we often think we do to realize our dreams and build the lives we truly want.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Jennifer Urezzio of Soul Language: “Learn You Are Safe Being Vulnerable”

Allow The Love In — There is a tendency when we are heartbroken to close ourselves off and hibernate. A new dog-walking friend in the neighborhood came over a week after the accident. She looked at me and said, “I know this is going to sound strange, but I wanted to let you know you are my friend because of you, not because we had the dogs in common.” I was taken aback by the comment because it was like she was reading my mind.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

What Is Emotional Invalidation?

Emotional invalidation can be hurtful, but learning to recognize it might help prevent its effects. Validation is the acceptance of a person’s thoughts, feelings, and emotions. Invalidation, then, is just the opposite — when a person’s thoughts, feelings, emotions, and behaviors are rejected, judged, or ignored. Invalidation can affect anyone...
MilitaryPonca City News

The Greatest Act of Courage

Body Master Sergeant Leo P. Day, who had served 16 years in the U.S. Army and was then stationed at the Presidio, went out that evening after dinner. He stood on the cliff overlooking Baker Beach and surveyed the scene with his binoculars. To his right stood the Golden Gate...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Starting Again as a Writer: Courage for a Second Act

In the final of her four-part series, Rev. Dr. Brenda Walker looks at starting again as a writer. She talks with three people who pursued their dreams of being a wordsmith after having been immersed in other careers. Part 1 of Finding the Courage to Start Again provided insights from a mental health counselor and life coach. Part 2 presented tips for starting again – lessons from an inventor and a writer. In Part 3, Walker shared wisdom from a career counselor and from a psychologist and life coach.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Unloved Daughters: How Your Parents' Marriage Shaped You

As children, people learn about how adult relationships work from the interactions of their parents — how they argue and resolve disagreements. Children raised in fractious, volatile marriages or quiet, hostile households may have difficulties in managing emotions or may ignore problems. Parents and their marriage can impart important lessons...
Small BusinessThrive Global

Happiness isn’t the Absence of Negative Feelings

Much attention of recent has been focused on how these unprecedented times have upended the backbone of society’s economic norms. Broken supply chains, cultural divisions, the devastation to small business, ecocide, lack of travel that has become revenge travel. But perhaps more importantly is the change that is happening now because we the people have changed, after living through isolation, mandatory relaxation, more time spent with family, and late night reverie over mortality. This has all converged and congealed, and it’s got people rethinking their priorities and quitting or changing jobs in record numbers. (40% by some forecasts). Kevin Sneader recently said, “Forecasting exists to make astrology look good.” No one really knows where this is all headed, but one part of it seems to be that people are re-evaluating what work means to them and are realizing that they want change – more flexibility, less stress, and deeper meaning in their lives.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Are Your Unconscious Habits Making You Unhappy?

It is not world we live in that determines our level of pain and suffering. Rather, it is our perception of this world and our attitude towards difficulties that may impact the level of our gratitude and happiness. I often find that my perception of same situations quite differed from my friends; some of them chose to complain when I tried my best to see opportunities when facing obstacles. I once asked a friend why they cannot appreciate the world we live in, and her answer was very insightful, she said, “Because not everyone lives in your world.”
LifestyleThrive Global

Stop Regretting Your Mistakes. Here Are 6 Habits That Will Turn Them Into Successes

When we’re going through pain and failure, and regretting past choices, wishing we could move on again and undo things, we don’t recognize what’s already there. We do not realize the road we are traveling on or the fork that has led us to the path we are about to go. Pain hurts. But we go through this and we are left on the contrary as higher people, more informed, more compassionate, more giving, and more sympathetic to the wishes of others.
Small BusinessThrive Global

How to Uncover Your Personal Strengths

Every person on this planet is unique in some way or the other. So, it makes sense to identify and tap into your unique personal strengths to fulfill your potential in life. However, for many people, identifying their strengths is not easy. We’re all swayed by the messages we see through the media and we often listen to whatever our peers or parents tell us is right. After all, young people spend as many as 10 hours a day on their phones listening to other people and comparing their own lives to that of others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy