Sooner News Daily | Friday (7.9.2021)

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.