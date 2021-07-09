Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sooner News Daily | Friday (7.9.2021)

By Ryan Lewis
thefootballbrainiacs.com
 10 days ago

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#Oklahoma Football#College Football#American Football#Sooner News Daily#Nil#Sn Ncaaf#Oklahoma Basketball#Ou Mbball#Gonzaga#Texas 4#Villanova#Purdue 8#Ncaa March Madness#Other Ou Sports News#Troymantanona1#Oklahoma Wrestling#Mlb Draft#Https T Co I1yrl75bvh#Oudailysports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rockets plot bold trade plan centered on Cade Cunningham

In a top-heavy NBA Draft class, the Houston Rockets are considered extremely fortunate to own the second overall pick. But at a time when many still consider this year’s already-loaded pool as the Cade Cunningham draft, there’s no stopping the Rockets from aiming at the crown jewel of 2021’s batch of prospects.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Jim Harbaugh Is Likely To Get Fired At End Of Year According To CBS Sports | Michigan Football News

Michigan Football rumors: CBS Sports released their annual college football coaching hot seat list and Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is tied for 4th most likely coach to get fired, rated as ‘4’ on their scale - with only 3 coaches rated as ‘5’, which means they’re almost a certainty to get fired. On today’s Michigan Football Report, host James Yoder looks at areas where Harbaugh has struggled at Michigan, and we focus on what changed following the 2018 Ohio State game. Also, we ask: Will an 8-4 record save Harbaugh’s job? Comment Y for Yes or N for No below here on YouTube.
Michigan State247Sports

Phil Steele gives prediction on Michigan's finish during 2021 season

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, college football expert Phil Steele joined 247Sports’ The College Football Daily with Trey Scott to share his takes and predictions on the upcoming year. One of the teams Steele talked about was the Michigan Wolverines. Last season, Michigan finished 2-4 in the COVID-19...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be. The AP college football...

Comments / 0

Community Policy