Sooner News Daily | Friday (7.9.2021)

College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
No. 1 Recruit Reportedly Cancels Visit To Major College Football Power
J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2021 cycle, has yet to make a decision as to where he’ll play college ball. But we do have major new information regarding where he won’t be playing, and it’s a stunner. Tuimoloau has ruled out Alabama football. Earlier this year,...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves
Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
High School|Posted byThe Spun
There’s A New No. 1 High School Basketball Recruit
For the past few years, Emoni Bates has been listed as the No. 1 high school basketball recruit from the class of 2022. His reign as the best recruit in the country has officially come to an end though. Rivals recently dropped Bates to the No. 2 spot in their...
Los Alamitos, CA|Posted byThe Spun
Nation’s No. 2-Ranked, 5-Star QB Makes Huge Recruiting Announcement
Los Alamitos, Calif. quarterback Malachi Nelson is a five-star player in the class of 2023. 247Sports has him rated No. 2 among all QBs in the class. He’s the No. 5 overall player and the top recruit out of California. Naturally, the big dogs in the sports are heavily after...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious
There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Michigan State|chatsports.com
Michigan Football staff even better after Jim Harbaugh’s latest hire
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Michigan football coach Jim...
Clemson, SC|Posted byFanSided
Clemson QB’s football career could be over before it even started
It looks like the Clemson Tigers will be losing quarterback Bubba Chandler to baseball after he was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Bubba Chandler signed with the Clemson Tigers, but he may not be playing football for much longer. In addition...
NBA|Posted byClutchPoints
Rockets plot bold trade plan centered on Cade Cunningham
In a top-heavy NBA Draft class, the Houston Rockets are considered extremely fortunate to own the second overall pick. But at a time when many still consider this year’s already-loaded pool as the Cade Cunningham draft, there’s no stopping the Rockets from aiming at the crown jewel of 2021’s batch of prospects.
Michigan State|Posted byWolverineDigest
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Takes No. 1 Spot On ESPN List
As Michigan's Jim Harbaugh prepares for his seventh season as head coach of the Wolverines, many are wondering when - or if - the man once dubbed the 'Savior' of Michigan can live up to the hype that surrounded his hiring. At this point in his coaching tenure, Harbaugh's name...
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well
During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
College Sports|AthlonSports.com
College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021
After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
Michigan State|chatsports.com
Jim Harbaugh Is Likely To Get Fired At End Of Year According To CBS Sports | Michigan Football News
Michigan Football rumors: CBS Sports released their annual college football coaching hot seat list and Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh is tied for 4th most likely coach to get fired, rated as ‘4’ on their scale - with only 3 coaches rated as ‘5’, which means they’re almost a certainty to get fired. On today’s Michigan Football Report, host James Yoder looks at areas where Harbaugh has struggled at Michigan, and we focus on what changed following the 2018 Ohio State game. Also, we ask: Will an 8-4 record save Harbaugh’s job? Comment Y for Yes or N for No below here on YouTube.
Minnesota State|Bleacher Report
Marcus Carr Announces Transfer to Texas from Minnesota: 'Hook 'Em'
Chris Beard's first season as men's basketball coach at the University of Texas is shaping up to be a good one based on the amount of talent he has added since taking over. Former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announced Saturday he is transferring to Texas. "Hook ‘Em," Carr wrote on...
Michigan State|247Sports
Phil Steele gives prediction on Michigan's finish during 2021 season
Ahead of the 2021 college football season, college football expert Phil Steele joined 247Sports’ The College Football Daily with Trey Scott to share his takes and predictions on the upcoming year. One of the teams Steele talked about was the Michigan Wolverines. Last season, Michigan finished 2-4 in the COVID-19...
College Sports|Posted byWolverineDigest
Why Jim Harbaugh Should Roll The Dice With JJ McCarthy
As Jim Harbaugh prepares his football program for year seven under his leadership, the biggest question is whether or not 2021 will finally be the year. Will Harbaugh finally be able to beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten championship and lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff?. If...
College Sports|saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh, Pat Fitzgerald headline ESPN's rankings of CFB coaches as players
With the offseason winding down and kickoff to the 2021 college football season just around the corner, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg had a fun way to rank all 130 coaches in the sport. He evaluated all of their playing careers. B1G head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Pat Fitzgerald headlined the rankings.
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment
2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
Grovetown, GA|augustachronicle.com
Grovetown UGA football commit Marcus Washington Jr. earns another accolade
Grovetown junior defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. continues to rake in praise prior to his junior season. ESPN named the UGA football commit to its top 300 list for the Class of 2023. Washington, ranked No. 90 overall, committed to the Bulldogs in April. In 11 games for Grovetown as...
College Sports|College Football News
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021
What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be. The AP college football...
