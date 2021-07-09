Cancel
China Fires Back at Biden with Conspiracy Theories About Maryland Lab

By Bret Schafer
Foreign Policy
 10 days ago

When the Biden administration announced it would reexamine the theory that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab, Beijing's response was deny and deflect. Asked at a May 27 press conference about the U.S. investigation into a possible virus leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian quickly changed the subject. "What secrets are hidden in the suspicion-shrouded Fort Detrick and the over 200 U.S. biolabs all over the world?" he asked in response.

