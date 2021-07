This is Recipe Roundup Episode 64. I don’t often miss living in Los Angeles, and I could probably dismiss the city altogether except for the food. California is expensive, but somehow it was always possible to find great cuisine in the city of Angels at a variety of price points. My apartment was on the edge of Little Armenia and Thai Town, so delicious food was never more than a block away. And while LA has lots of great Mexican street food, today’s focus is something you can find almost anywhere in the city – Fresh Fruit Salad.