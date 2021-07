While 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was miffed that he lost out on landing Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason, one of his players doesn't seem too worried about what the veteran quarterback is bringing to their NFC West rival. Despite Stafford's arrival making the Rams a popular pick to come out of the NFC and threaten for a Super Bowl in 2021, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward isn't sure the quarterback will be as much of a difference-maker as most project, citing the Lions' inability to contend while Stafford was under center for them for the past 12 seasons.