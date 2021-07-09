Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2 Chiefs named among the league’s 11 most versatile players

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt compiled a list of the NFL’s 11 most versatile players going into the 2021 season. Considering that he can choose from the entire roster of every team in the league, this is a pretty exclusive list — which is topped by New England Patriots defensive back Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Nfl Com#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Football Focus#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLArrowhead Pride

Joe Thuney picked as Chiefs’ most likely new Pro Bowl player

Wednesday morning brought us an NFL.com article by Marc Sessler that picks a first-time Pro Bowl player for every AFC roster this season. For the Kansas City Chiefs, Sessler chose newly-signed offensive guard Joe Thuney. Kansas City Chiefs • Joe Thuney • G • Year 6. One begins this exercise...
NFLUSA Today

Here are the top Chiefs nicknames in football history

If you’re a great player in the NFL, you typically open yourself up to having some sort of nickname. Over the illustrious history of the league, there have been some great ones derived for many a reason, be it a penchant for a big play or a player’s signature style.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Market Movers: the Chiefs’ offseason continues into camp

Arrowhead Pride’s own Ron Kopp Jr. wrote about his top 20 Kansas City Chiefs here. We can (and will — on next week’s Out of Structure podcast) debate where each player ranks, but it’s also time to check in on the “market movers” this offseason — to see who is trending heading into training camp.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Newly-released data upends NFL (and Chiefs) all-time sack records

This week, the football statistics site Pro Football Reference announced that data about sacks (which has only been an official NFL statistic since 1982) had been expanded. Thanks to decades of research, sack statistics from 1960 through 1981 have now been included in their database. As a result, many pass...
NFLArrowhead Pride

In NFL insiders poll, George Kittle once again ranked above Travis Kelce

During the last couple of weeks, we’ve been covering ESPN’s rankings of the top 10 NFL players at every position. These rankings have been based on votes given by a group of 50 league executives, coaches and players. On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published the last of them — this...
NFLchatsports.com

Tyrann Mathieu named among NFL players who deserve a raise in 2021

On Friday, NFL.com analyst Marc Ross picked five NFL players who deserve a raise in 2021. His unranked list included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, along with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. The fifth player...
NFLUSA Today

6 Chiefs named to Touchdown Wire's top 101 players list

Just as they did last season, the Kansas City Chiefs had a total of six players make it into Touchdown Wire’s list of the top 101 players in the NFL today. This list differs from NFL Network’s list of the top 100 NFL players in the sense that it isn’t a popularity contest. Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar compiled these rankings after spending countless hours working on lists of the best NFL players at their respective positions.
NFLArrowhead Pride

If you could pick just one, which Chiefs position battle would you watch?

On Wednesday’s mailbag edition of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, Matt Stagner and I received a question regarding Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp: if we could only choose one position competition to watch, which one would we pick?. Spotify (or Apple iTunes) There’s always a plethora of things...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Ranks NFL Team Best Set Up For The Future

It’s hard to predict what a single season of NFL football will bring, let alone predicting what a team will look like several years into the future. That isn’t stopping ESPN from trying though. In a recent feature on ESPN Plus, multiple contributors ranked all 32 teams by how set...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Where ESPN ranks the 49ers in NFL future power ranking

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN recently asked its panel of "experts" — Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder, and Field Yates — to rate each NFL team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability, front office, and coaching. Using those ratings, it then ranked all 32 NFL teams on how well they are positioned for the future, creating a power ranking based on projection over the next three seasons.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Early Mock Draft Heading into Training Camp

The start of NFL training camps is nearly here. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open camps on Wednesday, and the start of the preseason will soon follow. Pittsburgh and Dallas will face off in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 5. The arrival of...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Could the Chiefs have three 1,000-yard receivers in 2021?

It’s a new era of the National Football League. The expansion to a 17-game regular season will have an impact on all-time records and statistical data. Our John Dixon laid out all those implications on Saturday — mainly pointing out how much more likely it is for a quarterback to have a 5,000-yard passing season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Patrick Queen named team’s most overrated player

The Baltimore Ravens may have a 2021 breakout star in linebacker Patrick Queen, but according to James Fragoza of Pro Football Network, Queen might also heavily disappoint this season. On PFN’s list of each NFL team’s most overrated player, Fragoza chose fan-favorite Queen as a potential letdown. His reasons for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy