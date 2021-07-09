Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Starlin Castro streaking; All-Star Break arriving at a perfect time...
Joe Ross is the latest National to get bit by the injury rat, and with all the injuries the club is dealing with right now, Washington’s skipper, Davey Martinez, told reporters last night that the All-Star break can’t come soon enough (though they still have three to play on the road in San Francisco before most of the team will get some time off next week).www.federalbaseball.com
