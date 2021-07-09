Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Starlin Castro streaking; All-Star Break arriving at a perfect time...

Castro went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. Castro swatted a double in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, and he gave the Nationals a brief lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to put the team's only run of the game on the board. The 31-year-old has recorded hits in each of the last seven games, and he's gone 10-for-21 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBI and five runs during that time.