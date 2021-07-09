Universal Engineering Sciences buys St. Louis-based Geotechnology Inc.

Core & Main LP, a Maryland Heights-based distributor of drainage and fire protection products, has agreed to acquire Pacific Pipe Co. Inc., based in Hawaii. The deal, terms of which weren't disclosed, will take Core & Main's operations to a new state. The transaction will be Core & Main's 14th acquisition since it became an independent company in August 2017. Core & Main had been a subsidiary of Atlanta-based HD Supply Inc. and became independent through a $2.5 billion deal with New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.