Universal Engineering Sciences buys St. Louis-based Geotechnology Inc.

Orlando Business Journal
 10 days ago
The Florida firm's purchase is the latest in a string of acquisitions aimed at expanding its national footprint and boosting its revenue.

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

