100 Days of Adventure: The Origins

Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. I have been married for 29 years and have three wonderful, grown-up children. Unfortunately, my wife and I have grown apart. We do respect one another and enjoy each other’s company — most of the time. While we still live together, we do give each other space and occasionally “do our own things” separately with friends and family. We have given each other permission to date other people, although neither of us has.