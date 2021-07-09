100 Days of Adventure: The Origins
In her book, Untamed, Glennon Doyle opens with an imaginary conversation with a Cheetah named Tabitha from the local zoo. As she watches Tabitha methodically pace at the edges of her enclosure, she imagines Tabitha saying, “I feel restless and frustrated. I have this hunch that everything was supposed to be more beautiful that this. I should be grateful. I have a good enough life here. It’s crazy to long for what doesn’t even exist.” And then she would say in return, “You are not crazy. You are a goddam cheetah.”thriveglobal.com
