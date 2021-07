The end of the regular season arrives tonight for the WESTCO legion baseball program plus a fun night on tap for the Gering program. At Cleveland Field it’ll be WESTCO hosting Poudre, Colorado in a JR/SR doubleheader starting at five o’clock with the Express playing their final regular season game and then in the nightcap it’s the Zephyrs finishing up ahead of their Area Tournament this weekend. We’ll have the Z’s vs. Poudre tonight on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 7:15 for the pregame show with first pitch tentatively set for 7:30.