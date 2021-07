According to a report by Cointelegraph, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been falling since May. Its value has shrunk by half since its April peak of $63,745. Analytics service Ecoinometrics, in its recent tweet, has said that this year's correction from its all-time highs is the second-longest in the bull market history. So bitcoin price may stay in the range of $30,000 for a while.