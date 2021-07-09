The Norwalk Music Festival will be taking today and Saturday at the Huron County Fairgrounds. “Thirteen bands will be playing over the course of the weekend,” said Kurt Hickman. Bands will vary in style from bluegrass, swing, blues and a rock band on Saturday. The event is “bring your own chair,” said Hickman. Once everything for the festival is paid for, all proceeds get donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. The event started Thursday with four bands. Times are from 1 to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday.