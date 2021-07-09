South Orange Water Utility - Payment Plans Now Available
Payment Plans can be established for your past due balances. We recognize that many people are facing additional hardship due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, making it difficult to stay current on your water bills. To help, as of 7/12/2021 and going forward, we are offering payment plans to assist customers with bringing their past due balance current. For more information or to enroll in a payment plan please contact the Customer Service Center at -1-855-722-7072. Call center representatives are available on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.www.southorange.org
