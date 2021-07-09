Cancel
Economy

South Orange Water Utility - Payment Plans Now Available

southorange.org
 11 days ago

Payment Plans can be established for your past due balances. We recognize that many people are facing additional hardship due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, making it difficult to stay current on your water bills. To help, as of 7/12/2021 and going forward, we are offering payment plans to assist customers with bringing their past due balance current. For more information or to enroll in a payment plan please contact the Customer Service Center at -1-855-722-7072. Call center representatives are available on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

www.southorange.org

Laredo, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Utilities Customers to Receive Credit for Boil Water Notice

Laredo, Texas – The City of Laredo Utilities Department will provide residential and commercial customers an 11-day credit discount due to the boil water notice that took place in July 2021. The credit will be automatically applied in the bill that will be sent on August 2021 and will cover approximately 35% of the month’s water usage, which was the duration of the boil water notice. However, this will not apply for irrigation usage.
Economymypigradio.com

Texarkana Water Utilities Will Resume Service Disconnections

Effective August 1, 2021, Texarkana Water Utilities will resume service disconnections and late fees based on the due date of the customer’s August bill. If you have any questions about water bills, contact Customer Service at customerservice@txkusa.org or (903) 798 3800. For your convenience, the are payment options, and you can pay online at https://twu.txkusa.org. We found a video to help us save money on your water bill.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Louisville utility, water disconnections resume; resources available for at-risk families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the heat of the summer, thousands of Louisville families are at risk of losing electricity and air conditioning. In March 2020, utility companies put a hold on disconnections during the pandemic; now, they’ve resumed and some are already without power. More than a year after utility disconnection was suspended amid the pandemic, the moratorium was lifted in June and some have already had power cut-off.
Hopkins County, TXssnewstelegram.com

Water shutoffs for non-payment starting Tuesday

Number of overdue accounts hovering around 300, likely to fall. Starting Tuesday, Sulphur Springs will begin shutting off water to accounts for non-payment, a practice stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and payment plans are available for those in need. According to Finance Director Lesa Smith, a report ran Thursday...
Bangor, WILa Crosse Tribune

Bangor Municipal Water Utility seeks 60% hike in water rates

MADISON – Last month, it was a 14% increase in electric rates and this month, the Bangor Municipal Water Utility seeks a 60% hike in water rates, according to the rate application it filed Wednesday with the Public Service Commission. Although the PSC has authorized 3% increases in water rates...
Indiana Statewuzr.com

Vincennes Utilities Applying for Federal Water Assistance

Vincennes Utilities officials are applying for five million dollars of water infrastructure money from a federal grant through the state of Indiana. The state has received 100 million dollars for the work through federal Covid relief grants. At yesterday’s Vincennes Utility Services Board session, general manager Kirk Bouchie proposed using...
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Town Finance Department / utility payment service hours reduced

Effective Monday July 12, the Town’s Finance Department / utility billing customer service windows will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Finance Department is currently short-staffed, with two customer service positions currently vacant. During this hiring period, other staff will staff the customer service windows during these hours. To allow these staff to also manage their other work, the Town must limit open hours until the two vacant positions can be filled. View the open positions at www.estes.org/jobs.
Topeka, KSKAKE TV

KCC approves first payment plan of utility bills from February cold snap

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Thursday, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) issued the first of several utility-specific orders addressing customer payment of deferred energy costs stemming from the cold blast back in February. KCC approved a plan submitted by the American Energies Gas Service that gives customers the option to...
Eagle, COtownofeagle.org

Utility Payment Options

As we continue to handle the challenges of COVID, we wanted to make sure our customers have safe options for making utility payments. 1) Auto Pay (ACH) - this is the best option. It is no cost to you and no cost to the Town. The amount of your bill is automatically drafted from your bank account on the 15th of each month.
Texarkana, ARktoy1047.com

Emergency Assistance Available for Rent/Mortgage and Water Payments

Are you having trouble paying rent due to COVID-19? Don’t get evicted. Get help. Through recent state legislative action, the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association has received $10 million in federal grant funds to provide rental assistance to low-to-middle-income Arkansas residents through the Arkansas COVID-19 Fresh Start Housing Stabilization Program.
House Rentwhvoradio.com

Rental And Utility Assistance Is Still Available

Assistance is still available for struggling renters and landlords. According to state officials, the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund may be able to assist you and your tenant(s) with unpaid back rent and utilities as well as three months of future payments for a total of 15 months in a lump sum provided to landlords and utility providers. The funds are paid directly to the landlords and utility providers.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
Technologyaithority.com

City of Greater Geelong Standardises on Nintex Promapp to Modernise Operations

Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that the City of Greater Geelong has chosen Nintex Promapp to support the council’s digital transformation and modernisation efforts. Seeking a more effective way to manage its processes, the City of Greater Geelong in January 2021 commenced using Nintex Promapp...
Normal, ILPantagraph

Watch now: Normal council approves $1.6 million water main plan

NORMAL — A $1.6 million water main extension will begin in Normal next month, after the town council approved a bid for the project Monday. Stark Excavating was awarded the bid by the Normal Town Council to complete a water main extension project along White Oak Road. The Bloomington company was the low bidder for the project, which is expected to begin at the end of August and finish by the end of the year.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...

