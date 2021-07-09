Cancel
Las Vegas' newest casino is big, red and cashless

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResorts World Las Vegas, the biggest new-build casino on the Strip in more than a decade, opened late last month. It's very red, was several years in the making and covers about 88 acres. The casino is promoting its "completely seamless cashless wagering experience." The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet. Retail offerings include a pop-up shop called Kardashian Kloset with items "hand selected by the family." Hilton is managing the hotel rooms — all 3,500 of them. Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform eventually at the 5,000-seat Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens in November.

