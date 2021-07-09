Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Bacteria advisory issued for area beach

wphm.net
 10 days ago

The St. Clair County Health Department is issuing their fist swimming advisory of the season for Holland Beach in Port Huron. Water samples collected at the beach indicate an increased level of E. Coli bacteria which could be harmful for humans. Water samples will be collected at Holland Beach until levels of E. Coli are back within the acceptable range. The advisory follows several days of rain in the local area as the bacteria is commonly found in storm water runoff into waterways or stirred up from waves.

www.wphm.net

