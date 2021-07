Wall Street closed sharply lower on Jul 8. After two months of intense speculation about an impending inflation that may sustain, market participants were suddenly concerned about the pace of global economic recovery. The yield of the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note fell as low as 1.25% on the day before closing at 1.287%. The yield was around 1.58% at the start of this month and as high as 1.778% on Mar 30.