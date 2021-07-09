Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A beautiful beginning: Ribbon cutting held as event venue moves to new location

By Shiann Sivell
LaGrange Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter outgrowing her two Beautiful Beginnings venue locations on Hill Street and Whitesville Road, Shemeka Moody packed up and moved to a bigger location down the road. “I knew then it was time to go [when I grew out of that space],” Moody said. “I said to God, ‘if you can just give me a space that will fit 150 people, that would be great.’ So, the fire marshal gave me 188 people. If I ever grow out of this space, I believe it will be because I’ll have my own space and not be renting from somebody else.”

www.lagrangenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Event Venues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
golaurens.com

Riverside Garage and Tire cuts ribbon on second location in Laurens

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 14 for the grand opening of Riverside Garage and Tire’s second location in Laurens. Owners Jakeh and Jessica Cooper opened the first Riverside Garage location in 2015 and with the support of family and community they...
swark.today

Melon Patch celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting event

The Melon Patch Restaurant held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the reopening of their business after they had to close down due to a fire back in May. Members of the Hope Civitan Club, Chamber of Commerce Director Beckie Moore, Mayor Don Still, and others were in attendance at the event.
Energy Industrycbs19news

Ribbon cutting held for LEAP new warehouse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Local Energy Alliance Program's (LEAP) new warehouse is now on Avon Street Extended. With the new building, the organization has been able to hire new workers and get new trucks. LEAP has been in the building for a few months but, due to COVID,...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Ribbon cutting for Rocket Fizz to be held today

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop is celebrating today with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event today. Specializing in nostalgic candies, bottled sodas, gag gifts and more, the business opened last summer at The Marketplace but wasn't able to hold a public celebration. Now it will celebrate its one-year anniversary in style.
Cass County, TXcasscountynow.com

Ribbon cutting

Heath Clark along with the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting for Heath Clark Farmer Insurance on June 22. A very special guest was in attendance, Tiny Miss Cass County. Sweet treats and refreshments were served while guests mingling.
williamsonherald.com

Rewind Medical Solutions cuts ribbon on Westhaven location

Rewind Medical Solutions hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday in partnership with Williamson, Inc. Located in Franklin’s Westhaven community, Rewind offers medical spa services such as injectables, fillers and facials, in addition to more medical-focused services such as body contouring, laser and hormone therapy, and IV nutrition. Owner Rita Mayberry was...
Ludlow, VTvermontjournal.com

Jasper Forest is moving to new location

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jasper Forest recently announced they are moving to a new location “just a stone’s throw away” at 10 Main Street in Ludlow. They will be reopening in their new location in August. “Our intention is to expand into more of a community wellness center with infinite possibilities...
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Dieterich Bank Cuts Ribbon At New Edwardsville Location

SEE VIDEO: EDWARDSVILLE - Dieterich Bank had an official ribbon-cutting for its new banking facility at 2159 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville on Monday morning. The bank was filled with excitement about the opening of the facility. Grand opening festivities will be held the week of July 26th. Snacks and drinks will be available each day along with fun activities and prizes. All members of the community are welcome to attend. Dieterich Bank CEO Chuck Deters said it was exciting t Continue Reading
thesuntimesnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at The Crazy Diamond

Though it has been open and flourishing for several months, The. Crazy Diamond enjoyed a Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Chelsea. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 29th. The evening’s. festivities included guest bartenders from the Chamber, fun and. networking, and the official ribbon cutting. Doing the honors of the...
kq2.com

Dispensary holds ribbon cutting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph medical marijuana dispensary is a step closer to opening to the public. Vertical Enterprise Dispensary held its ribbon cutting Thursday with Chamber of Commerce officials on-hand to celebrate the new business. The dispensary's cultivation facility is already open. Staff there are preparing to prepare...
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Ribbon Cutting Friday For New Downtown Springfield Restaurant

A ribbon-cutting is planned Friday for a new downtown Springfield restaurant. MaryFlor (pronounced MY-floor) is opening in the former Augie’s Front Burner space at #2 West Old Capitol Plaza. The homestyle family restaurant will feature breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. It’s open seven days a week, 7am to 9pm Monday...
Grant, NEgranttribune.com

City celebrates pool with ribbon cutting

The City of Grant held a ribbon cutting for the new swimming pool Wednesday morning, July 7. Mayor Lisa Schmitt did the honors of cutting the ceremonial ribbon while members of the City, Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation and Nebraska Department of Economic Development gathered around. Present for the ribbon cutting were (front row, l-r): Connie Pofahl, Mayor Lisa Schmitt, Jessie Faber, Amy Thelander, Ashley Rice-Gerlach and Brittany Brott. Middle: Kristi McClung, Kimberly Bishop, Melissa Wilson, Lorena Reichert, Tierney Peterson, Adrienne Cavill, Larry Steele, Gentri Shopp, Andrea Brueggeman, Laura Linden and Daren Waters. Back: Darrell Pierce and Ed Dunn.
Moultrie Observer

Tyson & Company cuts ribbon

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Tyson & Company Construction LLC, located in Colquitt County. Tyson & Company Construction LLC is owned by Chris Tyson and is a residential construction and remodeling business. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8...
Economythemillennews.com

“Multitude” holds ribbon cutting

Devalon Young has a confession to make, “I’m in love with this community and I want to do my part to help it grow.” With the influx of new businesses as well as new residents, our sleepy little bedroom community is becoming more, dare we say it, cosmopolitan? Devalon, a resident of South Carolina and a successful cosmetologist, was looking […]
Politicssignalamerican.com

Ribbon cutting held to celebrate end of West 9th Street project

After years of delays, add-ons, materials issues, and plenty of dust, W. 9th St. between Pioneer and Upper Indianhead roads is finally open to traffic.  A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week, marking the completion of the project, which was first planned in 2008. “This project was over a decade...
whopam.com

Ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning for new Ag Expo Center

It has been open and hosting events, but there will be an official ribbon-cutting and open house Tuesday morning for the new Ag. Expo Center on the campus of the Christian County Cooperative Extension Office on Pembroke Road. It’ll go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the facility at...
Wichita Falls, TXtexomashomepage.com

Texoma Steel Buildings cuts ribbon on brand new location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big day for one local business that’s been providing steel buildings across Texoma since 2004!. As gold coat ambassadors were out at the brand new location for Texoma Steel Building ribbon-cutting ceremony. Luke Hoover with Texoma Steel Buildings said Texoma supporting them for...
Lifestylekchi.com

New Playground Ribbon Cutting Is Thursday

The official ribbon-cutting for the new playground at Simpson Park will be held Thursday at 10:00 am. Parks Director Josh Norris says since the soft opening the playground has been used regularly. He says even with the heavy rain in the past couple of weeks, they found the drainage system has been working well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy