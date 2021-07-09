A beautiful beginning: Ribbon cutting held as event venue moves to new location

After outgrowing her two Beautiful Beginnings venue locations on Hill Street and Whitesville Road, Shemeka Moody packed up and moved to a bigger location down the road. “I knew then it was time to go [when I grew out of that space],” Moody said. “I said to God, ‘if you can just give me a space that will fit 150 people, that would be great.’ So, the fire marshal gave me 188 people. If I ever grow out of this space, I believe it will be because I’ll have my own space and not be renting from somebody else.”