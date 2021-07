Arts Camp takes a hands-on approach to history through art, textiles, creative writing & culinary arts. Learn about the innovativeness of African American artists of the past & find ways to relate it to the present day. Camp will be divided into small groups. Attendees will attend 4 classes, each focused on a different aspect of African American artistic contributions to society. Art & textiles will include 2-dimensional art based on the work of African American artists; writing & music will also focus on similar activities in their respective fields. Culinary arts will concentrate on traditional African American dishes & innovations. Program begins at 9 am with sign-in & an overview of the day. The hour-long morning classes will begin at 9 am with a break for lunch around noon. Lunch will not be provided. A snack created in the culinary arts class will be offered at 1:30. Dismissal at 2:00 pm.