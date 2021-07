Bianca Miquela Landrau has come a long way from her start on Oxygen’s Sisterhood of Hip Hop. The Boston native navigated a rocky road after scrapping her whole debut project and then being prevented from releasing more music by her label. BIA went independent and in a turn of fate, blew up overnight for her feature on the Rihanna-approved “Best On Earth” by Russ. Shortly after, she found a home at Epic Records and pushed out a gem of an album, For Certain, completely redirecting her career.