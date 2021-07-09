At Death Valley's Zabriskie Point, a photographer captures purple mountains at sunset

The erosional landscape of the Amargosa Range becomes a dramatic violet at sunset, as seen at Zabriskie Point in California's Death Valley. Kay Christianson, a frequent Viewfinder, and husband Glen headed straight for the national park in April on their first trip after getting vaccinated. "It had been over a year since we traveled outside a 45-minute radius of Minneapolis, and we were eager for an adventure," Kay said. The temperature reached 102 degrees in Death Valley, one of the lowest and hottest places in the world. "Despite that, we hiked to all of the places our research told us to not miss. Zabriskie Point at sunset was a must. The land formations and the colors were so breathtakingly beautiful and so unique." She captured this image with a Canon PowerShot SX50 HS.