A child was born on July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois who would later have a significant impact on the world. This morning, I had the opportunity to interview a most gracious man who is now 81 years old. Gene was 18 when he met the man from Oak Park. The first time that Gene met him, the man from Oak Park was arriving in Fort Pierce with a boat full of fish. The man had been out to sea for days.