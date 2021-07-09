Khamzat Chimaev returns at UFC 267 in the welterweight division against Li Jingliang
Top prospect Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his return to the Octagon when he fights Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout set for UFC 267. Raphael Marinho of Combate reported the Chimaev vs. Jingliang matchup for UFC 267, which is set to take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. According to the scribe, the matchup between Chimaev and Jingliang has been agreed to and all that’s left are for the contracts to be signed. But at this point, it looks like this is the fight the UFC wants.www.bjpenn.com
