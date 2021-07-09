Khamzat Chimaev returns at UFC 267 in the welterweight division against Li Jingliang

Fan-favorite Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against champion Charles Oliveira, says his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Gaethje hasn’t fought since last October when he suffered a second-round submission loss to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, another Abdelaziz client. For Gaethje, he has spent the last year on the sidelines waiting for a big fight, but so far nothing has been booked yet. There have been rumblings that the UFC is hoping to book Gaethje against Michael Chandler in what would be a phenomenal fight between two of the best lightweights in the world, but if you ask Gaethje’s manager Abdelaziz, he should be next in line to fight for the belt despite the fact Dustin Poirier is out there next in line.