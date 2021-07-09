Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev returns at UFC 267 in the welterweight division against Li Jingliang

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Top prospect Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his return to the Octagon when he fights Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout set for UFC 267. Raphael Marinho of Combate reported the Chimaev vs. Jingliang matchup for UFC 267, which is set to take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. According to the scribe, the matchup between Chimaev and Jingliang has been agreed to and all that’s left are for the contracts to be signed. But at this point, it looks like this is the fight the UFC wants.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Raphael
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Santiago Ponzinibbio
Person
Gerald Meerschaert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welterweight#Combate#Contra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

Fights on Tap: Chimaev vs. Jingliang, Barboza vs. Chikadze among 17 UFC bouts finalized

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. It was a busy week of fight announcements in the UFC over the past seven days, with 17 bouts being made official. Among those included the return of Khamzat Chimaev, who hasn’t fought since his excellent 2020 campaign due to a long battle with COVID-19. Also, Edson Barboza will take on rising featherweight contender Giga Chikadze on August 28th.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Championships, title opportunities and bragging rights were all up for grabs Sunday night as WWE presented Money in the Bank, a show headlined by the event's namesake matches and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge. Was The Head of the Table able to retain his title or did...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Claressa Shields Exposes ‘Rigged’ Jermell Charlo Fight

The saga that is Claressa Shields simply taking it heavily to Twitter is here and Claressa will not back down on the opinions that have formed. This all started when Claressa questioned some early scoring going on within the fight that recently came to a draw that was Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano. Deontay Wilder Girlfriend Leaks Tyson Fury ‘Accusation’.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Errol Spence Reacts To Jermell Charlo Draw

Errol Spence was a boxing fan like anyone else this weekend when it came to the big fight in Texas. Jermell Charlo fought to a split draw with Brian Castano. Many calling for a rematch already of the fight. It could be the most likely option but time will tell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently claimed Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ‘damaged’ for fighting YouTube star Logan Paul. He noted how ‘Money’ and Paul went head to head in an eight-round exhibition last month which surprisingly lasted longer than expected. Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged. Mike Tyson opens...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Terence Crawford Brutally Honest With Jermell Charlo After Draw

Pound for pound rated Terence Crawford is still looking to secure his first fight of 2021 as things stand but hopefully news should be forthcoming on that soon. He’s been keeping an eye on all the big fights like any other boxing fan for the meantime and gave his thoughts on last weekend’s big fight in Texas:
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate ‘Feeding Baby’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

Miesha Tate returned to the world of combat sports after a retirement of several years. She will be taking on Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs Moises. This will be Tate’s first fight since losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. Miesha Tate recently revealed why she dumped this UFC fighter.
UFCbjpenn.com

Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira, says manager

Fan-favorite Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against champion Charles Oliveira, says his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Gaethje hasn’t fought since last October when he suffered a second-round submission loss to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, another Abdelaziz client. For Gaethje, he has spent the last year on the sidelines waiting for a big fight, but so far nothing has been booked yet. There have been rumblings that the UFC is hoping to book Gaethje against Michael Chandler in what would be a phenomenal fight between two of the best lightweights in the world, but if you ask Gaethje’s manager Abdelaziz, he should be next in line to fight for the belt despite the fact Dustin Poirier is out there next in line.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rashad Evans praises “phenomenal fighter” Jon Jones, believes “Bones” will dominate the UFC heavyweight division

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans praised “phenomenal fighter” Jon Jones and said he believes “Bones” will dominate the UFC heavyweight division. Evans and Jones were former training partners at Team Jackson – Wink a decade ago, but they had a falling out and eventually fought, with Jones defeating Evans via unanimous decision at UFC 145 in April 2012. Although both men are no longer close friends, there is still that mutual respect there between each other as former friends and training partners. In many ways, Evans gave Jones the torch to carry at 205lbs and he ran away with it.
UFCnews3lv.com

Stephen Thompson discusses the UFC's return to Vegas at Media Day for UFC 264

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wednesday the UFC held media day for UFC 264 at the Apex. It was only the undercard fighters however that doesn't mean it was any less exciting. Co-Main Event fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson discusses being apart of the first fights here in Vegas post-Covid 19 inside of T-Mobile Arena with fans at full capacity.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate responds to rematch request from Holly Holm

Miesha Tate responded to the rematch request from former rival Holly Holm following her win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31. Tate got back into the win column for the first time in over five years on Saturday night when she defeated Reneau via third-round TKO. For Tate, this was a fantastic win after such a long layoff over a quality opponent in Reneau who was ranked in the top-15 of the UFC women’s bantamweight division. For Tate, the former champion, this is the type of big win she needs in order to start drawing the attention of the other big names in the division, including Holm, who apparently would like the chance to step in the cage with Tate again.
UFCPosted by
Syracuse.com

Who is Dustin Poirier? ‘The Diamond’ headlines UFC 264 against Conor McGregor

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight headlining UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 (7/10/2021). For Poirier, it’s a chance to cement his superiority after previously defeating McGregor with a round 2 TKO at UFC 257. A win will also line Poirier up for a shot at the UFC’s Lightweight title, against newly crowned champion Charles Oliveira.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Merab Dvalishvili confirms he is considering a move to the UFC flyweight division

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili confirmed that he is considering a move to the UFC flyweight division in the near future. Dvalishvili is currently the No. 10 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. The 30-year-old Georgia native is 13-4 in his MMA career, including a 6-2 record in the Octagon. “The Machine” has won his last six fights in a row and is quickly emerging as a title contender at 135lbs, where the belt is currently held by Dvalishvili’s teammate Aljamain Sterling. Following a win over Cody Stamann in his last fight, Dvalishvili next faces off against the No. 6 ranked contender Marlon Moraes at UFC 266, and a win would be huge for him.
UFCBloody Elbow

Jon Jones tipped to rule UFC heavyweight division by former rival, ‘his IQ inside the Octagon can’t be surpassed’

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2018. Despite not competing since then, he’s stayed close to the action—working the desk for the UFC’s ESPN broadcasts. Evans also recently announced that he would return to competition, though not in MMA. The former UFC light heavyweight champ said he wants to try boxing and that he’s the ideal next opponent for Logan Paul.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 44 with Thiago Moises, Max Griffin, Billy Quarantillo, and Miles Johns

The 44th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 31 and to recap UFC 264. We’re first joined by one-half of the UFC Vegas 31 main event in 14th ranked lightweight, Thiago Moises (3:23). Next, UFC welterweight, Max Griffin (15:30) joins the program to recap his UFC 264 win over Carlos Condit. UFC featherweight, Billy Quarantillo (27:59) then comes on. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight, Miles Johns (40:28).
UFChoustononthecheap.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane to Headline UFC Return to Houston In August

With Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane combating each other for the heavyweight interim title bout, UFC Houston is about to have an action-packed August this year. The event that features other bouts as well will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and begins with UFC 265: LEWIS vs. GANE on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier salaries and payouts revealed for UFC 264

Estimated pay for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264/. When Conor McGregor headlines a UFC card, the money seems to fly. And it should come as no surprise the same seems to ring true for UFC 264, which he headlined with his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which Poirier won after McGregor broke his leg following one round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy