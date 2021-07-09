Warrants served in Tulsa apartment complex, at least ten people arrested

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Lt. Demetrius Treantafeles with the Tulsa Police Department Crime Gun Unit tells FOX23 that the warrants were part of a joint investigation with the ATF involving ongoing gun-related crimes in Tulsa.

The perimeter was created due to the large number of warrants served at the complex. Officers wanted to make sure residents at the complex were safe while the searches were completed.

At least ten people were detained and three warrants were served. No one has been arrested yet but this could change depending on what is found inside the apartments.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are serving several search warrants at the Seminole Hills apartment complex in north Tulsa.

The complex is at the intersection of Virgin and Utica. Officers tell FOX23 that the warrants are connected to a string of gun-related crimes over the past few weeks.

Several of the warrants have been served. Officers set up a large perimeter because they were concerned about crowds.

