The Hungry Swimmer: Crunchy PB&J
Are you team smooth or crunchy peanut butter? For all the team crunchy PB lovers, I have a feeling that this Crunchy Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich is going to be a little controversial, but adding a layer of granola elevates the classic PB&J sandwich experience. I love a good PB&J, but sometimes the combination of peanut butter and jelly squished between two pieces of bread is just too soft and gooey for my taste. The extra layer of granola adds the perfect amount of crunch and overall satisfying experience.swimswam.com
