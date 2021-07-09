Cancel
Fitness

PlayMoreGolf raises the bar with Hussle partnership

golfbusinessnews.com
 10 days ago

The UK's largest flexible golf membership offering, has announced its partnership with Hussle.com, the UK's most flexible way to get fit. Hussle is the smart new way to visit the UK's best gyms and make fitness part of your day through their network of 1,000s of gyms. Customers can access gyms near home, work, or wherever they are with the flexibility of a day pass or use facilities as much as you like with a Monthly+ pass.

golfbusinessnews.com

