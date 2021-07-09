Cancel
Books in Brief: Blackout, Bad Sister, Fish and Sun, Time Villains

By Jean Westmoore
Buffalo News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon; Quill Tree Books, 256 pages ($19.99) Ages 13 to 17. Six top African-American Young Adult authors joined forces during the pandemic to create this delicious summer treat of romantic storytelling, set during a blackout in New York City and dedicated to "Black kids everywhere: your stories, your joy, your love, and your lives matter. You are a light in the dark."

