Books in Brief: Blackout, Bad Sister, Fish and Sun, Time Villains
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon; Quill Tree Books, 256 pages ($19.99) Ages 13 to 17. Six top African-American Young Adult authors joined forces during the pandemic to create this delicious summer treat of romantic storytelling, set during a blackout in New York City and dedicated to "Black kids everywhere: your stories, your joy, your love, and your lives matter. You are a light in the dark."buffalonews.com
Comments / 0