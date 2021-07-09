Books in Brief: Blackout, Bad Sister, Fish and Sun, Time Villains

Brenda Peynado likes writing short stories because you can hit the gas and not let up. Her debut collection, The Rock Eaters, hits an expansive range, skimming from science fiction to horror and all the way to magical realism and back again. There are guardian angels protecting their charges during a school shooting, a story set during the aftermath of an alien invasion, and an entire nation where body parts start to go missing. Each one bends the confines of genre, while dipping into race, politics, immigration, and what it means to find connection across boundaries.