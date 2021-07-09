Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cryptocurrency firm Bullish to go public in $9 billion SPAC deal

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency company Bullish announced on Friday it had agreed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a $9 billion deal.

Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans to launch a regulated crypto exchange later this year.

The company is backed by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel’s Thiel Capital and Founders Fund, British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, U.S. hedge fund manger Louis Bacon, Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, German investor Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group, Galaxy Digital, and Japanese bank Nomura.

The combined Bullish and Far Peak entity is poised to have a pro forma equity value at signing of approximately $9 billion, to be adjusted at the closing of the transaction based on crypto asset prices around that time, Bullish said in a statement.

Bullish and Far Peak’s merger will result in proceeds that include net cash in trust of approximately $600 million, assuming no redemptions.

Market sentiment on cryptocurrencies has dimmed as China, Britain and Japan clamp down on the sector.

“Bullish’s entry into the public markets allows our customers to take part in Bullish by holding a piece of our company, without any of the regulatory uncertainties or jurisdictional limitations of a profit-sharing token issuance,” Brendan Blumer, Block.one’s chief executive officer and the incoming chairman of Bullish, said in an email to Reuters.

The merger is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to approval by Far Peak stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Far Peak is a SPAC focused on bringing leading financial and financial technology companies public. Far Peak CEO and Chairman Thomas Farley previously served as the president of the New York Stock Exchange. He will now become the CEO of Bullish.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Alan Howard
Person
Richard Li
Person
Brendan Blumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Cryptocurrency#Far Peak Acquisition#Block One#Founders Fund#British#German#Apeiron Investment Group#Galaxy Digital#Japanese#Nomura#Far Peak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksFortune

Robinhood seeks a $35 billion valuation in its IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of $35 billion in its initial public offering, just short of the highest analyst projections, as the free trading app advances toward a debut likely to draw in buyers from its own novice investor base.
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Italian luxury fashion brand Zegna to go public in $3.2 billion SPAC deal – FT

(Reuters) -Italian luxury fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna has agreed to go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United States, giving the business an enterprise value of $3.2 billion, the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3riSpPi on Monday. The family-owned fashion brand will raise $880 million by combining...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Robinhood wants to raise more than US$2b in upcoming IPO

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (July 19): Robinhood Markets Inc is planning to raise more than US$2 billion in its initial public offering expected later this summer. The trading app company at the center of this year’s meme stock frenzy said in a filing Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it will market 55 million shares for US$38 to US$42 each.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Kin Insurance to go public via merger with SPAC Omnichannel Acquisition in $1.03 billion deal

Kin Insurance Inc., a direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the homeowners market, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.03 billion. The combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker "KI." Kin has also signed an agreement to acquire an inactive insurance carrier that has licenses in more than 40 states, allowing it to expand beyond its current network of Florida, Louisiana and California. Kin will have about $242 million in cash at closing, in...
Menlo Park, CAFOXBusiness

Robinhood initial public offering targets $35B valuation

Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of up to $35 billion as it prepares for one of the most-anticipated initial public offerings of the year. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based trading app developer plans to sell up to 55 million shares at a price between $38 and $42 apiece. The IPO would raise about $2.3 billion at the high end of the range.
Businessjust-food.com

Dole outlines IPO proceeds target

The newly-formed Dole plc has released the terms of its planned IPO, with the US fresh-produce major looking to raise almost US$600m. Created earlier this year after the merger between Dole Food Co. and Ireland’s Total Produce was finalised, the company said today (19 July) it plans to offer 26 million shares at a price range of $20 to $23 each.
EconomyFast Company

Start eating your vegetables: Dole stock will trade on the NYSE in IPO

This financial news is bananas. Dole Plc’s upcoming initial public offering will give the produce giant an expected valuation of $2.1 billion, the company announced at its roadshow on Monday. The company was formed by combining Total Produce PLC and Dole Food Co., both of which have been in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

When setting up a new investment portfolio, be sure to diversify your choice of starter stocks. Past performance doesn't guarantee future gains, but steady growth tends to keep going. Setting up a stock portfolio can be a daunting task for new investors, since there are thousands of stocks on the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Comparison: Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) versus Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. Risk & Volatility. Cboe Global Markets has a beta...
Marketsinvesting.com

Circle IPO further legitimizes crypto before regulators, outsiders

Circle’s merger with Concord Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Circle at $4.5 billion, and the combined entity is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL before the end of the year. The merger/offering was generally applauded within the crypto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy