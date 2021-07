JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Bandit is a 2-year-old male Plott hound mix. Plott hounds are intelligent, loyal, bold and alert. They were originally bred to hunt bears. They make excellent family dogs. As a hound, he has a lot to say in his deep hound bark, and his sniffer works well too. He seems to get along with most other dogs.